Val Chmerkovskiy fires back at Carrie Ann Inaba for critiquing wife Jenna Johnson

Another season of DWTS, and Val is once again beefing with Carrie Ann Inaba for daring to critique his wife, Jenna Johnson.

During the most recent episode, Jenna and Harry Shum Jr. performed the samba, with judge Carrie Ann Inaba telling Jenna: “I think you need to put more content in your dances. Especially because [Harry’s] so good, I want to see you challenge yourself a little bit more in the vein of what we’re looking for. And there was a lift.”

In the background when Jenna and Harry were receiving their feedback and scores, Val could be seen n the background shaking his head after Carrie Ann scored Jenna and Harry Shum Jr. with an eight. The video was reshared on TikTok, with Val taking to the comment section to publicly air his grievances with the DWTS judge.

He commented: “Put some respect on her name. Shes trippin talking to her like that.” In a now deleted TikTok story, he also wrote: “You almost saw Fresh Prince enter the ballroom last night.” This has led some to believe he’s referencing the Will Smith slap, and are concerned that Val was trying to insinuate that he was close to slapping Carrie Ann Inaba during DWTS. The TikTok Story has since been deleted.

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