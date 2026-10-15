North West shuts down claims she’s ‘demonic’ because of her personal style

She also clarified that her piercings are actually fake

North West has directly addressed criticism towards her appearance and piercings after appearing on a TikTok alongside Kim Kardashian, where North shut down claims her style was “demonic.”

Appearing on TikTok Live, North shared: “Oh my god stop saying I’m demonic, no I’m not. Just because I like to dress this way don’t judge a book by its cover.”

Kim then added that she thinks people assume that because of the “black grills and stuff.” North shared that she “doesn’t know why” people associate that with “demonic” things, adding that she’s “not into” anything related to demons and “believes in Jesus.”



Kim then shared more about North’s style, explaining that even she was a “baby” she wanted a septum piercing, adding: “Her septum pierced or her eyebrow pierced and she would do like a double brow just like in pre-k going in with fake piercings.”

North spoke up again, saying that she’s always had this style and that despite what some people claim, it didn’t happen as a result of the divorce between Kim and Kanye. She also explained that her piercing “aren’t even real,” sharing: “These piercings are not real. I change them like so much that you guys think they’re real.

“Yeah, how do people think that they’re real if they’re all different all the time,” Kim added. North added that she “really wants” her cheeks pierced with Kim clarifyingt hat for she can just “glue” them on for now.

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