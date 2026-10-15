When is the Love Is Blind: Netherlands reunion? Release date confirmed

The dramatic Love Is Blind: Netherlands finale has been and gone, with just one couple from this season actually saying yes and tying the knot at the altar. However, now all we have to do is await the Love Is Blind: Netherlands reunion, which Netflix have now confirmed when it’s set to release.

The Love Is Blind: Netherlands reunion will release on Sunday, October 18th

You can watch on Netflix at 6pm CEST and it will most likely be its own section rather than as a continuation of the current series, meaning you’ll need to search for it on the app or desktop version.

The main crux of the reunion will revolve around whether Mika and Jurriaan are still together, as they are the only couple who got married during this season.

However, things didn’t end so well for Yasemin and Miguel and I’m sure it’s something that’s all going to be hashed out during the reunion. In case you need a quick refresher, Miguel shocked everyone by saying no to Yasemin at the altar, however he clarified that he still wanted them to continue seeing each other. He felt as though they still needed to spend more time to get to know each other before getting married, which honestly feels very valid. But Yasemin took the news as well as could be expected, admitting that for her “the real prize” is that get to leave the show together as a couple, regardless of whether they’re married or not. Well, now I’m getting all emotional!

However, during a one to one chat after the wedding, Miguel admitted that he doesn’t know if he can ever see himself falling in love with Yasemin. Ouch. She then asked if this was goodbye after all, and he confirmed it was. WHY DIDN’T YOU JUST SAY THAT AT THE ALTAR THEN?! They then walk away from each other and that’s that.

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