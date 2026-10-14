Captain Sandy Yawn addresses Nathan Gallagher’s legal case, saying he’s ‘stopped drinking’

Nathan Gallagher from Below Deck Mediterranean has stopped drinking and is seeking help following his domestic violence arrest in Australia, according to Captain Sandy Yawn. Sandy gave the update while speaking exclusively to Page Six’s Virtual Reali-Tea on Tuesday.

According to court docs, Nathan was convicted of assault causing actual bodily harm, choking and common assault at a hearing on 1 September. He did not attend, and a warrant was issued. Nathan has reportedly denied choking his ex-girlfriend, Gael Cameron.

Sandy said she remains in contact with the former bosun and has encouraged him to stop drinking and seek help. She told Page Six: “He’s stopped drinking, he’s going to meetings and he’s trying to change his life.” Nathan’s arrest followed allegations he assaulted Gael.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Captain Sandy (@captainsandrayawn)

In an August statement to Rolling Stone, Nathan acknowledged making mistakes and said he would take responsibility for his own actions. However, he disputed being represented through only one person’s account of their relationship.

He said he had video footage from the night in question, messages and other records which he believed would provide additional context. Nathan said he intended to deal with that evidence through the appropriate channels.

A Bravo spokesperson confirmed to Page Six the network had cut ties with Nathan. Sandy also addressed criticism that his arrest was not acknowledged in the Below Deck Mediterranean season 11 finale, which aired on 5 October. The season was filmed before the incident.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BINGE (@binge)

She said she believed Nathan’s on-screen ending was appropriate because the incident happened after filming. Sandy also stressed that she had not witnessed what happened between Nathan and Gael and had heard about it through others.

Following the finale, Gael thanked supporters in an Instagram Story and said she had spent the previous few months healing and rebuilding for herself and her child. She said her focus was on finding herself again and moving forward.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.