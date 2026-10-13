Nathan Gallagher’s full timeline, from Below Deck Med to arrest warrants in Australia and Ireland

He will never appear on the series again

Despite the season finale of Below Deck Med airing only just last week, the season was actually filmed last year before any of the allegations and arrests towards Nathan Gallagher emerged. A lot has happened in the space of a year with him, including Nathan being wanted in two countries, going on the run and allegedly having another baby?! So, let’s have a look at the full timeline

April, 2025: Arrest issued for Nathan after he failed to appear in court in Ireland

According to the Donegal Daily, there was a warrant issued at Dungloe District Court on April 8, 2025 after Nathan failed to appear in court. He is charged with assaulting another man and causing him harm at Main Street, Dungloe, on August 7, 2022. That charge is contrary to section 3 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act, 1997.

July, 2025: Filming for Below Deck Med finished

Nathan Gallagher finished filming for Below Deck Med, which is now the last ever season he will appear after Bravo has since confirmed they will no longer be working with him in the future.

December, 2025 – Nathan arrested over domestic violence charges

As confirmed by Us Weekly and initially reported by Rolling Stone, Nathan was charged with “assault occasioning actual bodily harm, intentionally chok[ing] a person without consent and common assault” in December 2025, according to a police memo.

Per the New South Wales Police statement, Nathan was arrested on December 27, 2025, following an alleged incident that took place after Christmas. He was charged after allegedly assaulting an unidentified 29-year-woman at a Sydney-area apartment building.

There were no reports of any injuries sustained by either party, and the police eventually granted Gallagher conditional bail. It is unknown how he pleaded.

Alongside him being arrested on domestic violence charges, Nathan Gallagher was also subject of a corresponding Apprehended Violence Application that was filed on behalf of Below Deck Mediterranean’s Gael Cameron in New South Wales, according to court documents viewed by Us Weekly.

As per the NSW Government’s official website, an AVO is a legal order requested from a court to protect a person from someone who makes them fear violence, intimidation, harassment or stalking.

The woman was later confirmed to be Gael, with more horrific details coming out about what allegedly happened that night.

27th August, 2026: Nathan issues statement regarding his arrest

In a statement released to Rolling Stone, Nathan started off by saying that he was “willing to respond because I don’t believe the public has heard the full story surrounding what happened.

I understand NSW Police have confirmed my arrest in December 2025. What has been publicly reported, however, represents only one side of what was an extremely complicated situation,” Nathan said. He went on to say that he had “contemporaneous video footage from the night in question, as well as messages and other records” that he believed “provides important context and show events that have not been publicly reported.”

Nathan then revealed that he was willing to provide the relevant footage to the public so “you can make your own assessment of what it shows.

“There are also other matters surrounding the relationship that I have never discussed publicly, including circumstances surrounding the breakdown of our relationship, previous allegations she made about a former partner, and financial matters relating to the purchase of an apartment in Sydney. I have retained documentation and communications relating to those matters as well.”

Nathan clarified that he wouldn’t be releasing the private documents or making accusations on Instagram, and instead would “deal with it through the appropriate channels.”

However, he didn’t “believe it is fair for one version of events to be presented publicly as though it is the complete story when there is evidence that may materially contradict or provide significant context to that account.

“I’m not claiming I was perfect. I wasn’t. I made mistakes, and I will take responsibility for my own actions. But I will not accept being portrayed solely through one person’s account of a relationship when there is another side and evidence relating to it.”

September 1st, 2026: Nathan failed to appear in court in Australia as he goes on the run and an arrest is issued

He was due in court in September 1st, but failed to appear when he was called. Gael Cameron was also present to give evidence in the hearing, and as a result of Nathan’s non-attendance, prosecutors told Judge Lacy they could not proceed.

According to The Daily Mail, Prosecutor Sergeant Aruzza told the court: “We believe the defendant is offshore at this time.”

The prosecution recommended that the magistrate issue a warrant for Nathan’s arrest that would mean he would have to be brought before the court. Judge Lacy said that immigration records showed that Nathan is “currently overseas.”

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, police prosecutors asked Judge Janine Lacy to convict Nathan Gallagher in his absence, as per the Sydney Morning Herald. Burwood Local Court also confirmed to news.com.au that Below Deck Mediterranean cast member Nathan Gallagher has been convicted in absence on all three charges following the warrant for arrest.

6th October, 2026: A woman appearing to be his mother claimed Nathan was in Sydney

A woman called Noreen Gallagher seemingly claimed that Nathan was back in Sydney whilst commenting under Joe Bradley’s post.

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