Meet Captain Kerry Titheradge, back for his third season on Below Deck season 13

Below Deck season 13 is back with a familiar face running the charter in Thailand, Captain Kerry Titheradge. He took over for Captain Lee, so here’s everything you need to know about Captain Kerry on Below Deck season 13.

Captain Kerry has been on Below Deck for about four years now, after joining in season 11. This marks his third season on Below Deck, and he was also the captain for the first season of Below Deck Adventure.

He’s originally from Brisbane, Australia, but says that he’s “travelled most of [his] life,” according to his Bravo bio. Captain Kerry has been in the yachting industry since 2004.

With 22 years of experience under his belt, he previously spent 11 years as a captain on “various vessels from parasailing to landing barges.”

According to his LinkedIn, he’s “built [his] career commanding some of the world’s most prestigious super yachts, leading multinational crews, and safely navigating global passages.”

After making his Bravo debut on Below Deck Adventure, he “brings firm-but-fair leadership, crisis management, and the realities of life at sea to an international audience” with Below Deck.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Captain Kerry Titheradge (@capt_kerry)

Captain Kerry is also the founder and CEO of Yachting Concepts, which is a “boutique yacht management and delivery company” that’s based in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. “We specialise in helping yacht owners simplify the complexities of ownership with services in management, crew placement, global deliveries, and consulting.”

Outside of yachting, he lives in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, with his son and daughter. He’s also in a relationship with his girlfriend, Ghönül Bihan. “She’s from Turkey,” he explained. “We worked together quite a few years ago. She was the chief steward. She actually quit after a few months because she didn’t like the way I ran a boat.”

After his divorce, they ended up reconnecting and started dating.

His favourite places he’s charted have been Dubrovnik, Croatia, and Turks and Caicos.

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