Below Deck Med’s Chef Joy shares her new look, saying it’s down to ‘pairing with someone’

'We keep showing up, we keep working, and we keep moving forward'

Below Deck Med’s Chef Joy is thriving, and her hair is looking better than ever. She was recently asked why she’s looking so different, and the response she’s given back alludes to the idea that she most definitely is dating someone – but also got some style changes to her hair.

During her trip to France, Joy shared some photos, including a very bouncy looking blow-dry. She’s been to what appears to be a wedding to support her friend and enjoyed being back in her home country, and one Below Deck viewer picked up on something that seems new.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CHEF JOY (@chefjoykerjan)

One follower wrote: “Sorry, can I ask you is there something different with your hair? Like texture, density? You look amazing!” Joy boldly replied: “I paired with someone great for my nervous system and my soul. I got Botox for my hair and use BioSilk products.”

There’s been lots of rumours that Joy is now dating Cooper, who it looks like she’s been hanging out with in France. She’s also been busy writing her cookbook now the season is over, and it’s obvious she’s now absolutely glowing – thanks to her newfound Bravo fame.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CHEF JOY (@chefjoykerjan)

When someone said she’s glowing, Joy told them, “it’s called below deck glow up. Stay aligned w yr dream.” She’s also recently said she “doesn’t need a billionaire because she’s done travelling the world,” and added how she’s “happy with her golden retriever…” Cooper?

She’s also been in the gym working out, and recently said, “There are only a few things I can control: my body, my work, and how I respond to the world. The rest is just outside noise. I turn my emotions into food. Cooking has always been my meditation.

“I’m serious about my craft because it’s that discipline and dedication that brought me where I am today. I’m just as serious about training my body because every workout is a promise I keep to myself. It’s the trust I build with myself, one day at a time,” Joy added.

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