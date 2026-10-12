Cooper Dawson and Chef Joy Kerjan have seemingly split after Below Deck Med

Cooper Dawson and Chef Joy Kerjan have faced dating rumours since they were spotted holding hands on holiday after Below Deck Med. Although neither of them have fully confirmed or denied the speculation, they’ve left some hints, and now it looks like they’ve split?!

The first sign that things aren’t exactly looking romantic between Cooper and Joy is that he’s been spending lots of time in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, shooting hoops with co-star Kayley Smith, while the chef has been wining and dining in her home country, France.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CHEF JOY (@chefjoykerjan)

In Joy’s most recent round-up of the 11th season, she didn’t even tag Cooper, while he recently shared pictures with his ex, Kat, from the show. Joy also made things look pretty tense when she urged him to apologise to Kat in his recent upload, which was so awkward.

However, there’s some hope, because she recently revealed she “paired with someone great for my nervous system and my soul”. She also said on her Instagram Story, “Last but not least, Cooper, who is always by her side. He was feeding me all the time on that season.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coop (@cooper15dawson)

Another weird sign though, is that Cooper just posted photos of his time in Croatia with his ex-girlfriend, Kat, who has revealed she dumped him at the end of the show, as well as Kayley and Joe. But don’t worry, there’s more to confuse us, because he was also in France!

He shared a snap using the same background that turned up in Joy’s photos, while chilling out on the beach at Plage Du Cap D’antibes, in France. Cooper claimed he used a tripod to take the pics, and some people think he is totally covering up the idea he was with Joy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coop (@cooper15dawson)

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