Milania Giudice speaks openly about her mental health, saying her diagnoses ‘don’t excuse actions’

Milania Giudice has been diagnosed with five mental health conditions, saying they “don’t excuse her actions”. She just confirmed she is receiving treatment. In an Instagram Reel, the 20-year-old acknowledged behaviour she regrets, following the airport incident.

She has now said she wants to make changes. Her update comes months after her May arrest in New Jersey, after which she pleaded not guilty to a simple assault charge. Milania said she had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, depression, anxiety, PTSD and ADHD.

Reality Tea reports that the assault charge followed a domestic dispute. Court officials categorised the matter as domestic violence/confidential, according to the report. The charge remains an allegation, and Milania has pleaded not guilty to it.

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Her latest comments also follow a September argument with Teresa and Gia Giudice at Tampa International Airport. The outlet says a since-deleted video showed Milania arguing with her family while police were nearby. She later apologised to her mum and praised her.

In her latest video, Milania’s message was about accountability as well as her health. She has now said her diagnoses did not excuse her actions and acknowledged that her recent behaviour “had not always matched the values she grew up with.”

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She also expressed a desire to use her platform differently, hoping that speaking openly about her experiences could help someone else. Milania says she is having treatment while working to change behaviour, while her mum Teresa Giudice said she’s “proud of her”.

Teresa commented, “You have the biggest heart, I know.” Her RHONJ co-star wrote, “Proud of you Milania, your heart is so big u have always had compassion and love for everyone. That’s the Milania we all love and thank you for speaking out on mental health issues.”

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