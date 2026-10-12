Kiera Breaugh and DWTS pro Jaxon Willard clash over videos she’s made about the show

TikTokker Kiera Breaugh has somehow become embroiled in some drama with DWTS pro Jaxon Willard. She said his dance was “a little bit messy” – to which she received a DM from Jaxon himself, which said, “This is who’s making videos of us?? Thank god.” Shady!

She also said the dancers “should be paid more” and is now claiming she feels he’s making fun of her body, with her adding, “The dance was messy, it’s not, like, an opinion. So, 40,000 people liked that video because dancer or not, you can see the troupe isn’t together.”

She then uploaded another video of her pointing her leg in the air, and said, “Sorry this wasn’t good enough for you, Jaxon. Genuinely, I’m a teacher. This is pretty good for a teacher, like I don’t take ballet anymore. This? Wow, ‘This is who’s critiquing us?’ This is a 180.”

@kierabreaugh Sorry my penche isn’t up to ur standards jax. Did u mean to send that to a gc?? Lmao I’m up and about it now tho dw #dancingwiththestars ♬ original sound – Kiera Breaugh

People are now assuming he was supposed to send his criticism to the DWTS group chat, but accidentally sent it to straight to who he was talking about: Kiera. And now there seems to be several comments on Jaxon’s socials, urging him to “apologise to Kiera”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TMILLY TV (@tmillytv)

In her initial video critiquing the troupe’ performance, Kiera said they “needed more rehearsal time and production should support them.” She also claimed the “turnaround must be too fast” and that they’re “all great dancers individually, and are dancing on their own”.

“I’ve said you’re all amazing dancers and this is how you respond? It’s weird to me. This is not necessary and it’s not professional. You’re on television. I’m not. I get paid to talk about what I’m watching and this is part of my issue with the dance community,” she added.

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