Theory claims Guillermo Rodriguez and Witney Carson were paired on DWTS as she can’t do lifts

Guillermo Rodriguez and Witney Carson have been paired on Dancing With The Stars, and there’s a theory about why. Well, Witney is pregnant, which means she’s unable to do lifts like her fellow professional dancers, and people think Guillermo would be unable to lift.

There’s been a swirling rumour that Guillermo having zero dance experience means he was predicted to go out early, so that Witney would be sent home with him and get to rest during her pregnancy. However, they’ve proved people wrong and continued to succeed.

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One Reddit user has now wrote: “She was paired with him because she cant do lifts/tricks or very jumpy choreo while pregnant and his level allows her to have chill choreo for herself too. Knowing his personality from Kimmel, it was an easy guess he was going to last.”

Witney made a video at the start of the season, saying that she is “the income earner in her family and she needs to work,” which is why she’s participating in the show during her pregnancy, regardless of who she was matched with. She also “enjoys dancing with Guillermo”.

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Guillermo, on the other hand, has claimed he’s “trying his best and is working really hard”. Even if Witney was voted off the season with her partner, she’d still be performing in troupe dances, so it’s not even like her journey would completely end full stop!

“Thanks to everyone concerned about my health and the baby’s health while dancing – dancing I’ve done for a very long time,” she explained in a TikTok video. “I know how far to push my body and the baby’s health has always been my number one priority.”

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