Love Is Blind UK’s Benaiah and Nicole announce divorce after three years of marriage

Love Is Blind UK’s Benaiah and Nicole have announced they’re getting a divorce after getting married on the show three years ago. The two have faced constant speculation that they’d split as they hadn’t posted each other in over one year, news which Nicole has now confirmed.

Posting on her Instagram story, Nicole shared: “When I said ‘I do’, I never imagined I would one day be sharing this. For those who have followed and supported our journey, I wanted to let you know that Ben and I have separated. I feel devastated that we’ve reached this point. For now, my focus is on moving forward, and I’d appreciate privacy and understanding as I navigate what comes next. Thank you for all the love and support you’ve shown us over the years. I’m so grateful, and I don’t take it for granted.” Benaiah has not yet posted a statement but the two do still follow each other on socials.

The pair haven’t posted together since November last year, and when Benaiah ran the London Marathon, Nicole didn’t appear in any of his videos for it. They also hadn’t uploaded to their joint YouTube channel in over one year.

Neither of them posted anything for each other on Valentine’s Day and instead posted cryptic quotes about “choosing yourself”, which led to some concerns about whether the couple was still together.

However, in a separate post someone did ask Nicole about why they hadn’t posted together for Valentine’s Day and she responded: “Just keeping things lowkey this year.” She also said back in April that Benaiah had simply become a “rare pokemon” and they were keeping things offline, so they could have split shortly after that.

Benaiah and Nicole are now the third Love Is Blind UK couple to have got a divorce after Sabrina and Steven, Kal and Sarover and Billy and Ashleigh.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.