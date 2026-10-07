Everything Witney Carson said to defend Guillermo after he got one of lowest scores on DWTS

Witney Carson has been defending her DWTS partner, Guillermo Rodriguez, after he received one of the lowest scores on the show. She’s also had to close down any speculation that she wants her partnership with Jimmy Kimmel’s parking security guard to end early.

“it’s not true,” she told E! News, “and I just don’t like narratives that aren’t true online without me speaking my truth. I felt like there was enough of it that I did need to clarify, and I needed to get my narrative out. Social media has created such an amazing platform.

“We can set the record straight. I just don’t love anything out there that’s untrue, so I wanted to clarify. I feel really good. I feel like we’re starting to pick up speed a little bit, and we’re in the momentum of the competition and getting into the routine of learning new dances.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Witney Carson McAllister (@witneycarson)

She said on her Instagram Story: “I am so grateful to continue in this competition week after week with Guillermo because he really deserves it. He is genuinely a kind person. He wants to get better. He never gives up. Any time I’m resting in rehearsals, he’s practicing.

“Anytime we’re at (the set) and we’re just hanging out, he’s practicing. That is his best. What you see on Tuesdays is his very best, and there’s a lot to say about someone who may not have the skills but is willing to learn and put in the work. That’s an amazing thing.”

Witney described the lowest score they received as “lame,” saying they were “a little mean” and “uncalled for” on the show’s official podcast and said: “He was moving, he was actually hitting the lines and trying to cha-cha. I felt like the threes were a little bit mean.”

“But the comments were great,” the season 34 winner said. “We expected the technique to be worked on. That always can improve. But they loved the performance. Guillermo is performing for the people, he loves the people. He’s a regular guy with no dance experience.”

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