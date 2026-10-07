DWTS source addresses rigging claims as Guillermo Rodriguez avoids elimination yet again

'He gets a surge of votes no other contestant is getting'

I’m not the only one who is slightly side eyeing the fact that despite fairly consistent low-scores, Guillermo is still very much in Dancing With The Stars. I mean at this point Witney is genuinely going to end up having the baby during the finale.

And the fact that Guillermo is still in the competition has led some people wonder whether this season of Dancing With The Stars is actually rigged in order to keep in until the finale.

A source spoke to The US Sun about the possibility, but confirmed: “Nothing is rigged with Guillermo. He does not have a leg up for being ABC talent. He was not given any kind of definitive length he’s guaranteed to be on the show. His continued presence is purely due to fan votes.”

But, it’s not exactly like Guillermo isn’t getting some extra help, and his very famous connections mean he’s getting a fair bit more promotion than some of the other contestants. Jimmy Kimmel has been telling viewers on Jimmy Kimmel Live to make sure they’re voting for him, ensuring he and Witney are staying in the competition every week.

The source shared more about this, revealing: “The plugs Guillermo gets on Jimmy Kimmel boost his votes astronomically. He gets a surge of votes no other contestant is getting. That and his lovable personality make up for the low scores.”

Meanwhile, Witney recently told fans on TikTok that Guillermo “really deserves” the mirrorball trophy since he’s “genuinely a kind person” who “wants to get better” and never gives up.

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