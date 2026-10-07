Daniella Karagach says she and Pasha Pashkov are leaving DWTS tour to focus on family

Daniella Karagach and her husband, Pasha Pashkov, are stepping back from the upcoming Dancing With the Stars tour to spend more time with their family. The married pros are absent from the main Dancing With the Stars: Live! 2027 line-up, although Daniella has not ruled out joining selected stops on the 60-date tour.

Speaking exclusively to Us Weekly, Daniella said: “We’re probably going to be in and out. We just want to take this time to truly just enjoy our family.”

Daniella explained that she, Pasha and their daughter have had little opportunity to pause after repeatedly heading out on tour. “She has been on three tours. We haven’t had a break, and I think this is the time to just inhale each other and go for a vacation in December or something,” she said.

Still, the ballroom shoes are not being placed into permanent storage just yet. Daniella suggested that she and Pasha could appear for limited stretches of the tour, saying: “We’ll do a few weeks here and there.”

The announced Dancing With the Stars: Live! 2027 cast includes Brandon Armstrong, Rylee Arnold, Alan Bersten, Hailey Bills, Sharna Burgess, Val Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson, Emma Slater, Ezra Sosa, Adele Zaikman and Britt Stewart.

Troupe members Kamri Peterson, Onye Stevenson, Jaxon Willard and Carter Williams are also set to join the production, which is due to take place in early 2027.

Before any possible tour cameos, Daniella’s attention remains firmly on season 35 and her partnership with Ezra. The pair received 24 out of 30 for their rumba to Mariah Carey’s “Anytime You Need a Friend.”

Daniella told Us Weekly that their focus was on each individual routine rather than the leaderboard. She said: “It’s not about the score. It’s not about the next week. It’s just about what we’re doing in the moment.”

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