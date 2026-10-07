The Bachelorette’s Gabby Windey shares recovery update after vibration plate accident

Gabby Windey says she broke her back while using a vibration plate, turning a morning wellness routine into a hospital visit. The former star of The Bachelorette disclosed the injury in an Instagram post shared on October 2nd, where she shared photos of herself in hospital.

She shared an image of her spine and later detailed what happened in a Substack essay, saying the machine was running at “level 30, supersonic speed”. The former ICU nurse said she is now dealing with persistent paresthesia and described the effects as debilitating.

Gabby wrote: “I’ve broken my back due to a speedy vibration. And I’ve barely lived to tell the story.” She titled her Substack essay, “Broke Back, No Mountain”, because even a spinal injury could not stop her finding the bleakly funny angle, as she usually does!

Vibration plates use whole-body vibration to stimulate muscles. WebMD says the fitness devices may also help with strength, flexibility and circulation, but Gabby believes the speed and pressure involved in her routine led to her injury.

do you guys know that gabby windey broke her back on a vibration plate — baby gorgeous (@thenoasletter) October 6, 2026

In her account, she said her vertebrae became crooked and rubbed together until a small piece cracked away. Discussing how it happened, she wrote: “It was [from] too fast vibrations I guess, and too many vibrations maybe, and too much pressure to shake.”

The accident has also left Gabby experiencing what she called “tormenting” paresthesia. The Cleveland Clinic describes paresthesia as a sensation such as tingling, numbness or pins and needles. Gabby made clear the symptoms were not an excuse to take time off work.

She wrote: “It is debilitating in its affliction and indignant in its movement. And mind you, reader, it is an extremely acceptable reason to call out of work.” She used the essay to take a swipe at beauty standards and wrote, “One must vibrate until one’s vertebrae chops off.”

Gabby’s wife, Robby Hoffman, supported her in the comments, writing: “Brilliant read so proud of you baby.” The couple have been together since 2023, and Gabby revealed in March 2025 that they had held a secret Las Vegas wedding ceremony three months earlier.

At the time of her latest update, Gabby was still experiencing the nerve symptoms associated with the injury.

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