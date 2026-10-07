Where all of the Sidemen: Outside contestants are now, from Chip to Chloe

The Sidemen: Outside contestants are all taking a breather from trying to take home £1 million, which ended up being £168k. Chip took home the prize money and spent it all on his Sicily wedding, but I’m eager to find out what the other contestants are doing these days.

TheBurntChips

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Chip shared that he’s planning on using the money for his wedding, which actually happened just last month as Outside was filmed in May 2026, meaning their wedding happened fairly soon after. He joked that now that his fiancee would have made it cost more!

Chloe Veitch

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Chloe has been travelling to the likes of Italy and elsewhere for her Euro summer, and obviously, attending her usual influencer events. She’s also been upgrading her home with really aesthetic decor, and has mostly been hanging out with her besties in London.

Dani Babes

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Dani Babes has been making her usual hilarious content and recently announced she has a new show on the Unwell network, called Dani’s Side Quest. She’s also been making pretty cute videos with Alfie Buttle since the series, who pretends he’s absolutely hating it.

Heinz Baines

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Heinz Baines has been hanging out with his girlfriend Cara and Angry Ginge, and mostly, streaming on Twitch. He’s also worked with huge brands like Curry’s and Rustlers UK, as well as gone to a concert and celebrated one year with his group, The Bov Boys.

Louis Russell

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Louis Russell has stayed close with his Outside friends, like Lacy, and has been busy competing in boxing tournaments. Otherwise, he’s been training in the gym, travelling Brazil and Beverly Hills in the USA, and even released his new song, Waistline.

Matt “Legend” Morsia

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Matt has been busy training for the Gladiators Live Tour and hanging out with his family in Lanzarote. He also went to the NTAs, appeared on Gogglebox, appeared on multiple Channel 4 shows, and even attended a signing for his new book!

Paigey Cakey

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Paigey Cakey is still living in Hackney and making content. She’s taken a trip to Orlando and Brazil, showcased her new fashion picks (which includes very cool clothes and trainers!), and attended a Manchester with clothing brand SHEIN, so she’s definitely been busy.

Sara Saffari

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Sara went travelling to Japan and Los Angeles, and worked with Gym Shark and Celsius drinks, since filming Outside. She also announced her own line with Raw Nutrition in summer, and graduated from Streamer University, run by streamer Kai Cenat.

Moyo

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Moyo has been busy travelling and filming videos, and even worked with Avios recently during a trip to Barbados. He’s been collaborating with huge brands, from Sky Sports to Desperados, when he’s not wrapped up in hilarious skits on social media.

Kaci Jay

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Kaci headed to Paris after filming wrapped, and her brand, We Are Sol Skin, has now been stocked in Boots! She’s also worked with H&M, and even headed to Ibiza to shoot photos for her skincare company. Kaci hasn’t rested at all, because she was in Miami in July.

Lacy

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Lacy is potentially in the works of getting a Pickle deal, and has been pretty busy posing with his Lamborghini. I mean, did he even need the money?! Obviously, he’s still streaming for work, and has been using a wheelchair because he suffered a torn ACL in summer.

Yonna Ray

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Yonna has been busy modelling for photoshoots as part of her influencer and content creation career. She recently worked with Fenty for an underwear launch, but she’s actually kept her life quite lowkey since she went on the show and tried to win £1 million.

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