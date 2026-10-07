Below Deck’s Gael Cameron on her life since Nathan Gallagher’s court case

Gael Cameron has shared updates since police sent out a search case for her ex-boyfriend Nathan Gallagher. We’ve seen their relationship play out on Below Deck, but after it was reported that Nathan was convicted of domestic assault charges, she’s been giving updates.

Gael admits she ‘lost myself’ after their split

After Nathan was arrested for domestic violence, Gael spoke about their split. “You handled it so well. No, I didn’t,” she wrote via Instagram on September 12. “I lost myself, I lost my spark. I didn’t handle it. My best friend did. She sat with me, let me talk about it.”

She spoke about her trauma recently

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GAEL (@gaellcameron)

Gael opened up about her hyper independence which people picked up on during Below Deck. She wrote in a video: “‘You know hyper independence is a trauma response?’ Me: yeah well, me and my trauma have s*** to do,” while sharing some DIY she’s done at home.

She has travelled by sea for ‘therapy’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GAEL (@gaellcameron)

Gael shared a video of her on a boat and wrote: “Nothing more healing than saltwater and fresh air. Except for real therapy… don’t replace your therapist guys.” In an earlier post, she also thanked her son for healing her and wrote: “Just the water and him.”

“Two things that can get me through anything in this life. And in this moment I feel happy again 🩵,” she added. And in another post, Gael said, “I focus on how quickly I can get things done or get back on my feet rather than just focusing on how far I’ve come.”

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