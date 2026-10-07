Reports claim Below Deck’s Nathan Gallagher has a child with another woman

There are currently unverified claims that Below Deck’s Nathan Gallagher has a child with another woman, so here’s what’s been said.

As far as we know, Nathan has only publicly shared that he has a son with his ex girlfriend Gayle called Kayden, who was born last year.

However, following the drama with a woman that some people claim is Nathan’s mother due to their surnames being the same, more claims have now emerged that he allegedly has another child with a different woman.

Underneath Joe Bradley’s post where Noreen Gallagher had claimed that Nathan “was in Sydney,” someone else tagged Joe and commented: “I heard Noreen Gallagher is among the comments (she has me blocked) – can someone let her know her [grandchild] is doing well over here. The man she’s defending never stepped up because he is and always will be a maggot of a man!

Another woman called Ciara commented underneath the post too, claiming: “He has a wee [child] that he hasn’t bothered his hole with matter of fact either has his mother or family so he’ll leave her twice as quick as he did his [child] trust me! Even if he didn’t want to deal with it imagine been his mother not wanting or deal with his dirty laundry as a single mother she should know better!”

Someone on Reddit also claimed that the alleged mother of his child has spoken a lot about Below Deck’s Nathan Gallagher over the years, claiming that two years ago she shared: “He’s no loyalty never mind her! He has a [child] he doesn’t see or contribute to he’s a scumbag! Trust me my [child] is proof.”

However, they did not provide any evidence of a woman having commented that so currently there is no proof that’s true.

However, there is currently no evidence for any of these claims other than the alleged rumours, with Nathan himself having never spoken about having another child other than Kayden.

Reality Shrine attempted to contact Nathan Gallagher but no contact details could be found.

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