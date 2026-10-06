Below Deck’s Nathan Gallagher’s mum seemingly claims he’s in Sydney after arrest warrant

A woman who appears to be Nathan Gallagher’s mum has seemingly claimed that he’s currently in Sydney after the Below Deck cast member was believed to have fled the country following his arrest warrant.

New South Wales Police said in a statement at the time that they believed Nathan was “offshore” and that the public should not approach him if seen, however no other updates have been given by the police yet.

The alleged comments came after Joe Bradley posted an end of season statement on Instagram, during which he described Nathan as a “maggot man” and slammed his “muppet behaviour.”

Whilst the majority of the comments praised Joe for his stance, one account called Noreen Gallagher, which is private, posted multiple comments under his post. The first one read: “Joe yr such a prick Gael called out the right name for you. What abt when you were going to NYC, who paid for your flight?” Joe then responded, saying that “WWHL” [Watch What Happens Live] had paid for the flight.

He also liked a comment which said the comment was from “Nathan’s burner account”, to which Noreen responded, “not.”

Another person asked Noreen: “I understand you’d want to defend your son, but as a woman how can you?” The account responded: “Easy when a woman beats a man to the extinct when he has to hold her back.” Noreen also directly tagged Joe Bradley in another comment, as they wrote: “Yr a PRICK. U know he’s in Sydney asswipe.”

It should be noted that there is currently no way to confirm the account is Nathan’s mum, as he has not previously spoken about his mum in detail or revealed what her name is.

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