Love Is Blind: Netherlands’ Jurriaan Schipper apologises for his ‘hurtful’ comments to Mika

'It was never my intention to hurt anyone based on their skin colour or background'

Jurriaan Schipper from Love Is Blind: Netherlands has released a statement apologising for what he said to his now fiancé Mika whilst they were in the pods.

During the pod dating stage, Jurriaan asked about her surname, with Mika explaining that she couldn’t tell him as it would give away what she look like.

She then asked him if he has a type he wouldn’t be “into at all”, with him responding: “Yeah, um, how should I say this… I wouldn’t, um, I wouldn’t fall for a fully Black woman.”

Mika released a statement of her own yesterday, saying that whilst she understands why people are upset, that she would still choose Jurriaan no matter what.

And now Jurriaan has also released a statement on his Instagram, sharing: “Over the past few days, I have consciously taken the time to let everything that happened sink in and to reflect on it. I have watched the footage back myself, and I can better understand the impact of what I said.

“It was never my intention to hurt anyone based on their skin colour or background. At the same time, I understand that my intention does not take away from the impact of my words. I recognise that what I said was hurtful and that people felt hurt, offended or excluded because of it. I take full responsibility for that.

“To everyone I have hurt with my words, I want to sincerely apologise. I am truly sorry. I will carry this experience with me and learn from it going forward.”

Jurriaan Schipper shared that he and Mika “built a very special connection” throughout Love Is Blind: Netherlands and had “open and honest conversations.”

He continued: “We listened to each other, asked questions and gave each other the space to learn from one another. Those conversations and the bond we built are very meaningful to me. I am not sharing this to justify or minimise my words. I want to take responsibility for what I said and genuinely share how I look back on it now.”

Jurriaan added: “I understand that this has brought up anger, sadness and disappointment, and I respect those feelings. I want to listen to the criticism being shared and use this experience to continue growing and learning. At the same time, I hope that even when we disagree, we can continue to treat one another with respect and humanity.”

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