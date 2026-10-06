Max Salvador’s life after Below Deck, from rescuing his father to living in France

Max Salvador left Below Deck to rescue his estranged father, who he said was “trapped in a dangerous situation”. Several of his cast mates have confirmed he’s absolutely fine after he moved to Tunisia, so let’s take a dive into what he’s been up to since he left the yacht.

When someone asked Aesha whether Max is okay, she replied, “Yes Max is fine! He went to Tunisia and saved his Dad!” Max himself said he planned to “extract his father out of the country” and has now confirmed on social media that they both reconnected with each other.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maximilien Salvador-Holz (@maximilien_salvador)

Looking at his socials, Max has also been travelling across Asia and talking about what it’s like to work on a yacht. He’s even been hypnotising people, including Aesha and Chef Joy, alongside running Yacht 4 All Draw, a seven-day experience in the French Riviera.

As for his home base, he’s now living in France. He also revealed he contacted the French embassy to save his Dad, claiming his father had become involved with a woman from Tunisia and was being used to launder money. Max said the woman had manipulated his father.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maximilien Salvador-Holz (@maximilien_salvador)

He claimed his Dad was allowing money from abroad to pass through his bank account. After arriving in Tunisia, Max hired a local driver who became his guide and, eventually, a close friend, and told Above Deck podcast he made it to his father and he was safe.

“He didn’t believe I was there,” Max recalled of his father’s reaction when he finally got to him. “He was like, my son, my son, you know, because he’s quite old. We just grabbed him and left,” Max said, having had to drive through a desert at high speed in an old vehicle.

Below Deck is now streaming on Hayu.

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