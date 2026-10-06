Kat breaks silence over what happened with Cooper after their Below Deck Med split

Kat decided to break things off with Cooper during the final episode of Below Deck Med, but what was the breaking point for her and what really happened between them after the cameras stopped rolling?

Speaking to Bravo Insider, Kat revealed the real reason she split up with Cooper, sharing: “I think it was just like I finally came to the realization that he never was gonna take me serious. I think when I agreed to the secret relationship, I was holding onto the hope [that he would] wake up one day and be like, ‘I don’t want this to be a secret. I want us to like date.'”

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Kat realised that on the final day of the season Cooper still wasn’t giving her what she felt she deserved, adding: “That’s when I kind of came to the realization, I was like, ‘Well, this can’t go any further.’ And I was honestly just so upset because I liked him so much. I feel like I just came to terms with reality.”

As for what happened between Kat and Cooper after Below Deck Med finished, she shared that they only had some “really spotty” communication after the season ended. She revealed: “I saw him on the flight home. And then I saw him once in LA, but that was a really weird interaction. And then he would like kind of text me every few months when it was convenient to him.”

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And she still feels like she’s been done dirty by him, admitting: “Even to this day, I just feel led on by Cooper. Not, like, tricked, but I feel like every time he’d pull back and I’d be like, ‘OK, is this over?’ he would come back and be like, ‘Yeah, no, no, no. We’re still together.’

“I felt so alone all the time, because he would give me a little and lead me on. But he never was like all-in. I think that was super frustrating, even to this day. And that’s why I kind of was like, I’m even still confused what our relationship was.”

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