Joe Bradley gets promoted to bosun on Below Deck, according to spoilers

Joe Bradley apparently gets promoted to bosun on Below Deck Med, according to spoilers. It’s been word on the street for a while after he had to step in as bosun, and even gave Aesha clear instructions on her duties, so it does seem very deserved for Joe!

People are hoping Joe gets promoted to bosun next season, calling his instructions “gold standard” and “textbook worthy”. During his first season on Below Deck, he was the lead deckhand, while his former cast mate Nathan Gallagher was promoted to bosun.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Bradley (@joebradley_)

Joe said he’s “taking accountability, growing and maturing” as viewers noticed how much he’s changed. He also said he “can only wish” he comes back next season as a bosun, while Bravo officially said: “We can’t wait for everyone to see what’s in store 👏.” Hmmm!

One person speculated: “Joe is clearly the next Bosun and hits the sweet spot for Bravo. Competent at his job AND loves to create drama, particularly of the romantic variety.” Another wrote: “Spoilers, he is. People have seen them while filming. There’s pictures somewhere.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Bradley (@joebradley_)

As for why Nathan was picked as a bosun over Joe, he had a lot of experience as a mate and deckhand from early in life. Joe had previously worked in sales, so he didn’t have the skills at that point. Kat and Gen said on WWHL how Joe is a better bosun, though!

Joe was told by Nathan to follow orders and not take initiative, and has admitted he’s not open to listening to Joe. They got into a huge argument on the show, and Joe wrote, “Maggot Man confronted me for mentioning his bird’s name at the time. Muppet behaviour.”

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