Below Deck’s Aesha shares Joe’s handwritten note, which shows there’s more to him than we see

All of the Below Deck Med cast love Joe Bradley, but the edit has left a bad taste in some viewers’ mouths. Anyhoo, Aesha Bradley has now shared the handwritten note we never got to see on the show, and it suggests there’s probably a lot more to Joe than we get to see.

After wrapping up her time on the yacht, Aesha shared a photo of the instructions Joe kindly gave her while “patiently showing her the systems” when she joined the boat, with him teaching her. She revealed he was a “great teacher” when he showed her the ropes.

Joe wrote down a jobs list, which told her all the times other crew members would be on watch, and when to wake up the captain if ever needed. He even sweetly told her to “take time to call home” and to “check the tender every hour,” so she wouldn’t forget what to do.

He commented saying she’s his “fav human,” and she replied, “awww 🥰 I had the best time out there with you!! Such a great leader!!” One person wrote in the comments, “The time Joe took to hand write everything with such love,” and Aesha said it’s “so great”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aesha Scott (@aesha_jean)

People are hoping Joe gets promoted to bosun next season, calling his instructions “gold standard” and “textbook worthy”. During his first season on Below Deck, he was the lead deckhand, while his former cast mate Nathan Gallagher was promoted to bosun.

Joe himself said he’s “taking accountability, growing and maturing” as viewers noticed how much he’s changed. He also said he “can only wish” he comes back next season as a bosun, while Bravo officially said: “We can’t wait for everyone to see what’s in store 👏.” Hmmm!

Below Deck is now streaming on Hayu.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.