Below Deck’s Joy says she was ‘blind for love’ with Luke as she reflects on their romance

Joy and Luke had a budding romance on Below Deck Med – but her reflection of their past together hasn’t ended well. She’s now broken her silence on what happened on the show and how she feels about it now, admitting that she was “blind for love” at the time.

She wrote: “For everyone still asking about Luke… I gave that man credit for flowers and a few text messages like he had delivered the moon. Looking back, they were breadcrumbs… and apparently I was the pigeon. At least the pigeon eventually flew away.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luke (@lukebrumski)

“NEXT COURSE, PLEASE,” Joy added. In another post, she wrote, “Dear Me, my dear little dragon , you did the best you could with the emotion you had on your shoulder at this time, actually I think you did pretty great, I’m very proud of you, where you are today.”

Joy even admitted to “not being proud of it” and responded to a viewer who asked how she didn’t know Luke was surprising her. She said: “Well I didn’t. Also I was extremely stupid and blind for love. It’s embarrassing,” and hasn’t posted any photos with him – but he has.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CHEF JOY (@chefjoykerjan)

Well, Joy and Luke do follow each other on Instagram, so it’s not all bad. She also wrote: “I’m done traveling all around the world. I don’t need 5 sous chefs, billionaire or not we can build an empire together. I’m happy w my golden retriever.”

There’s rumours circulating that she and Cooper are secretly dating! They were spotted holding hands in Greece while Joy shared a selfie and wrote: “When someone’s glowing like that… Someone is definitely treating her right.” However, she recently confirmed she’s single.

Below Deck is airing on Hayu.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.