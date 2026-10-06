Caleb Flynn sentenced to life as daughter’s letter says she won’t visit him in prison

Just minutes before Caleb Flynn was found guilty and sentenced to life in prison for murdering his wife, Ashely, emotional letters written by his two daughters to him were read aloud in court.

The letters, written by his 10 year old daughter Ava and his 12 year old Alyssa, were read aloud by his in-laws. Ava asked: “Mommy was the perfect person, the absolute perfect person. What did she ever do to make you hate her so much?”

Alyssa added: “Did you really even think about how much pain you would bring your own two daughters? Ashley Flynn was the best thing that ever happened to you. You had the best life ever, and you decided to throw it away for a girl who was half your age. How could you stand in that church and sing about how much you love God when you knew all the secrets you had inside?”

Ava shared the pain she’s feeling since her mothers death, asking her father to just admit his guilt. She wrote: “My heart aches to see you hurt, but then I think it was your choice. It was your choice to leave your only two daughters. It was your choice to hide everything from everyone, and it was your choice to kill the only mother I’ve ever had.”

“Unfortunately,” she added, “that was a choice that cannot be erased, even though I really wish it could.”

She told him he could still “have a life in heaven someday”, adding: “Please tell Jesus that you’re sorry. It’s not going to change your punishment, but it will determine your eternal reward someday.”

Alyssa shared the same sentiments, telling her father: “I wish that you could come to understand that actions have consequences and you have a lot to pay. The least you could do is tell everyone you did it and receive your outcome. Through all of what you put me through, God is gonna work something out for good. And by the way, I don’t plan on coming to see you.”

Ashley’s sister and brother-in-law shared how every day Alyssa and Ava visit their mothers grave, crying and talking to her. Kayla Keyt, Ashley’s sister, told Caleb: “Caleb, you took Ashley from this earth, you took a mother from her daughters, you shattered a family that trusted you, and you created pain that Alyssa and Ava will carry in some form for the rest of their lives.”

Caleb Flynn was found guilty of murdering his wife Ashley and has been sentenced to life without parole in prison, as well as nine years for tampering with evidence and seven years for firearm enhancements, all to be served consecutively. He maintains his innocence.

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