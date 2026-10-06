Cooper and Joy’s relationship after Below Deck, from what we didn’t see on screen

Joy and Cooper are facing rumours they’re secretly dating after Below Deck Med, especially as they were seen holding hands and sharing lots of hints their friendship turned romantic. While neither have actually confirmed anything, we looked into where they now stand.

Well, Joy has just gone to France, and even hinted she’s having a “French romance”. However, it looks like she’s very much single because she wrote: “I’m done traveling all around the world. I don’t need 5 sous chefs. Billionaire or not, we can build an empire together.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CHEF JOY (@chefjoykerjan)

She added: “I’m happy w my golden retriever,” and clearly wrote off anything happening with Luke, which we saw this season. “For everyone still asking about Luke… I gave that man credit for flowers and a few text messages like he had delivered the moon.” she said.

“Looking back, they were breadcrumbs… and apparently I was the pigeon. At least the pigeon eventually flew away. NEXT COURSE, PLEASE,” Joy added, and in the last several weeks, Cooper has said he’s a “big fan” of her while she nicknamed him, “Cooper the lover.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coop (@cooper15dawson)

While it’s clear Joy and Cooper are close, they’re definitely not on holiday together, because he shared photos of him going to church and eating cheesecake in Charleston, while she was in Chinatown in Paris. He was also spotted playing basketball with co-star Kayley.

Kayley hinted at Joy and Cooper’s status. She told Virtual Reali-Tea: “No comment. I’m friends with both. I love both. We’ll wait and see.” But she commented on the publication’s post with, “Hahahaha i said that on my insta story about being friends with both Joy & Kat ?”

Below Deck is now streaming on Hayu.

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