Britt Stewart is reportedly considering quitting DWTS following string of early eliminations

Britt Stewart was left heartbroken last week after her partner, Taylor Hanson, and her were unexpectedly eliminated from Dancing With The Stars, despite not even getting the lowest score.

And it’s not the first time Britt has been eliminated in recent years before even making it to the fourth week, something that appears to have started to take a toll on her.

According to The US Sun, an insider claimed that Britt Stewart is deciding whether or not she wants to return to Dancing With The Stars.

They shared: “The ballroom was the most tense and emotional it’s been in years. There was a lot of crying which is normal on elimination nights but the pure anger and tension you could feel in the room was unmatched. Not just with the other dances but the crew and the audience as well. The vibes went from feeling like a birthday party celebration to a funeral.”

And apparently some of the other pros also think that Britt could do better, as the insider continued: “All of the other pros were supporting Britt but there were some specifically who told her ‘you don’t need this show’ and encouraged her to move on if she wanted to.

“It’s way too early and raw for her to decide how she’ll proceed and if she’ll come back next season,” the source said.

“She agrees that other pros get treated better than her. She agrees that she was never set up for success. But it’s still her home, her family, and her livelihood. I can see it going either way.”

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