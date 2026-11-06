Where every Love Is Blind couple stands ahead of the reunion, from divorces to recouplings

This season of Love Is Blind has been… ehh. Only one couple got married and the men were so toxic. The reunion is about to air on November 8, so here’s where every Love Is Blind season 11 couple stands.

Jax and Stew

While Jax and Stew’s love story on Love Is Blind ended rather abruptly, viewers still have hope that they’re together. They’ve also been rather cryptic about their official relationship statuses.

We’re still rooting for them. It’s unknown whether they’ve started dating again, but they were just spotted in Los Angeles together a few days ago getting lunch. So even if romance isn’t in the cards for them, they’re still close friends.

Sarah and John

The only couple who actually got married on season 11, Sarah and John, have sadly just filed for divorce.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Sarah filed for divorce from John in Massachusetts on June 4, citing an irretrievable breakdown of their marriage. The documents show the pair got married on March 27, 2025, and were already living apart by April 15, 2026, just over a year after their wedding.

In the filing, Sarah asks to go back to her former name and to divide their money and debts. She also asks a judge to stop John from restricting her personal freedom.

The news comes just after Wednesday’s season 11 finale, where Sarah and John were the only couple to say “I do”, despite clashing over politics, family and their very different outlooks on life.

Wilnie and Wilson

After calling off their wedding during the finale, Wilnie and Wilson have been dropping major hints that they’re still together. Unless they’re just playing it up for LIB viewers.

Days ago, Wilnie posted an Instagram reel showing her shopping at Louis Vuitton. So, of course, we ran to the comments to see if there were any signs of Wilson, and the Love Is Blind gods blessed us.

“Is this my credit card?!” Wilson commented on her post that’s captioned: “Somebody’s princess 👑 ✨ #netflix #loveisblind”

She then fired back with, “definitely not on the joint account.” Um, is this not the biggest confirmation ever? I mean, I wouldn’t be joking about a joint bank account on social media with my ex-fiancé.

Wilnie then posted another reel showing her wheeling her own luggage across the street and then loading it into a car with the caption: “POV: Beating the helpless allegations one suitcase at a time.”

Someone left a comment saying, “This lil banter thing ya’ll got going is cute or whatever 😝💁🏽‍♀️😅🥰” to which Wilnie replied with, “We’re a little funny.”

However, according to Reality Receipts, Wilnie and Wilson are not back together. They look like they’re still friends, but unfortunately, they’re no longer dating.

Aneha and Cam

Despite Aneha saying no at the altar, the two agreed to still be fiancés and left the experiment together. However, a lot can change in a year, and according to Reality Receipts podcaster Rikki Wise, the couple have split up and are no longer engaged.

Erika and Blake

Erika and Blake called off their wedding but decided to “see what it’s like on the other side.”

The two are following each other on Instagram, however, that could just be something Netflix enforces to stop sleuths from reading too much into it. One week ago Erika commented under one of Blake’s posts, saying”my guyyy” with a love heart emoji, to which he responded with a smiley face emoji. Whilst that could indicate they’re still together, if anything, I think that’s more evidence for them not being, and they’re trying to keep us guessing.

As for Blake, he’s still very much cruising around the world, and in Croatia over the summer. He was also in a lot of pictures with a lot of girls, including this one where he and this girl look remarkably like a couple…

It’s looking like they’ve split up, but we just have to wait until the reunion to be sure.

Michaella and Rob

Michaella and Rob are definitely not together anymore. She recently spoke to Tudum about how he acted towards her, saying, “Him behaving that way just felt like such a betrayal to me.”

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