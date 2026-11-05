He still sees Jax, so here’s everything Stew has been up to since filming Love Is Blind

Stew has had the craziest Love Is Blind experience of season 11. From getting ghosted at the reveal to somehow becoming the most sane couple despite not even dating, he’s truly been through it all. It’s been over a year since filming Love Is Blind season 11, so here’s what Stew’s been up to since.

Since the episodes dropped, he’s embraced his newfound reality TV stardom with open arms. He arguably had the most memorable moments of the entire season, when Jax ghosted him right after the big reveal.

Stew’s heard the cries of the people and has had the ultimate transformation. A beard! And honestly, we love the new look.

He’s also been sharing videos about what it’s really like to go on Love Is Blind and his experience with Jax. He’s also done some interviews recently, like on What’s the Reality Pod. “I genuinely thought it was a joke,” Stew revealed about hearing that Jax had left the show.

Jax also shared that they watched the episodes together, so the two are 100 per cent on good terms.

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As the Director of Engineering for SharkNinja, he’s also had tons of fun making content for them about his LIB experience. And they’ve given us some behind-the-scenes looks into Stew’s life!

And as for where he currently stands with Jax? Well, good news for Love Is Blind viewers, because Stew was just spotted with Jax in Los Angeles. According to DeuxMoi, they were seen dining together in LA just a few days ago. Stew and Jax even reposted the story on their account, confirming their meeting.

We’ll have to wait just a few more days until the season 11 reunion to see what’s really happened between Stew and Jax since they left the experiment.

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