Love Is Blind’s Erika is living her best life since calling off her wedding to Blake

Erika decided to leave the experiment with Blake just before they were supposed to walk down the aisle and say ‘I do.’ It’s still unclear whether Blake and Erika end up together, but there have been some signs that they’re still together. So, here’s everything Erika’s been up to since Love Is Blind season 11.

Since leaving Love Is Blind, Erika and Blake have been flirty with each other on social media. Erika recently commented on Blake’s post with a very flirty message that says, “My guyy 💕,” and he dropped a hug emoji in response.

He’s also just commented, “STAN,” on a photo of Erika and her dogs. Oh, and that’s not the only thing. Blake has written, “Smash,” under a photo of her cooking. On that very post, Erika shared a quote pic with Blake asking her if she’d ever become a chef on a yacht.

Erika’s made her media rounds and has spoken on The Viall Files, where she shared more juicy details on her relationship with Blake in the pods. But still no answer on whether the two are together today.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erika Ellis (@erikamarieellis)

She’s also started her own Cameo, where you can get a personalised video from Erika. “Whether it’s a milestone birthday, an anniversary, or a long-awaited reunion, make it unforgettable with a one-of-a-kind Cameo video from Erika Ellis. You’ll have the chance to customise your request for Erika Ellis, like asking them to mention inside jokes, share words of wisdom, or work in their signature catchphrases.”

According to her LinkedIn, not much has changed professionally for Erika, as she’s still at the same company in the same role before the show even started filming. So she’s still working as a Senior Marketing Manager.

Erika also had a rejuvenating stay at Santa Monica Proper Hotel in California. She “spent a little time prioritising my mind and body” and soaked up all the health and wellness experiences she could. “Think red light therapy, vibroacoustic sound, PEMF, molecular hydrogen, and guided meditation, all in one immersive wellness session. This NASA-inspired pod is designed to support relaxation, recovery, mental clarity, and energy.”

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