Whether Love Is Blind’s only married couple John and Sarah are still together, explained

I can’t believe that John and Sarah actually got married during Love Is Blind, but a year and a half later are they still together?

All will be revealed at the upcoming reunion, but according to the Reality Receipts podcast, they are very much not together and it all sounds a bit chaotic to be honest.

Rikkii alleged on the podcast that the two have split by the time the reunion is filmed and they separated after just over a year of marriage. If you want the full details on what allegedly went down they can be found on their podcast, but in short it seems that John is the one to blame and the main issue was something not involving Sarah, if you catch my drift. Oh, and it apparently happened after John went to Rob’s birthday, so hopefully you can imagine what the issue allegedly is.

Apparently John’s dad also gets a bit heated during the reunion and was yelling at Sarah about her going out every night. However, Rikkii added: “Grain of salt, you guys, because things can be cut. We never know what’s gonna make the final edit.”

Apparently there were other issues that caused Sarah and John to not still be together after Love Is Blind, with Rikkii claiming: “I think issues that they were having in their marriage were communication and then household stuff. He made it very clear that he expected her to be the nester and take on the mental load of the household, so I think that did end up coming into play as far as part of their separation.”

Co-host Reality Ashley called the news “shocking, not shocking,” adding: “I knew they had a lot of fundamental differences of, like, how the hell would they make a marriage work, but that on top of everything else is just, like, the cherry on top.”

Ricky also suggested John is in for a tough time when the reunion airs, sharing what he’d been told: “John was, like, really bent out of shape, like, he was not doing well at the reunion, so they might take it easy on him, but the only one that got their feet held to the fire was John.”

Reality Shrine has reached out to John for comment.

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