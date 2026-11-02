All the jaw-dropping transformations of the Love Is Blind season 11 cast, from Michaella to Rob

We’ve dug up the craziest throwback photos of the Love Is Blind season 11 cast to see how they’ve aged over the years. And some of these transformations are so unexpected.

Stew

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scott “Stew” | Love is Blind (@scooterstew)

Stew ditched the 2010 Justin Bieber haircut in the last seven years, it seems. And thank god because he looks so much better now.

Michaella

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michaella | 🤍 (@michaellagiorgio)

We need Michaella’s skincare routine because she looks the exact same.

Rob

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rob Feeley (@feels_3310)

Rob has grown out his beard since 2018, and we think it was a good call. Besides that, he looks pretty much the same.

Jax

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JAX (@jaxguelli)

The bangs! So chic!

Wilnie

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wilnie (@wilnie_)

Wilnie was clearly on board with the thin eyebrows of the early 2000s. She’s also changed up her hairstyle since. She was stunning then and she’s stunning now.

Wilson

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wilson (@willymilll)

Wilson’s beard has gotten a bit fuller compared to this pic that he posted back in 2015.

John

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Good It’s Healthy (@gooditshealthy)

John might’ve had the most drastic transformation over the years. Even though he’s kept the beard, is this even the same person? Oh, and did we forget to mention that he used to be absolutely jacked?!

Cam

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cameron Halloran (@cameronhalloran)

What a baby! Cam’s grown some facial hair since this photo, but unlike John, he hasn’t had any super drastic changes over the years.

Blake

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blake Carver (@tropicanacoyote)

Blake looks almost unrecognisable without his beard.

Erika

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erika Ellis (@erikamarieellis)

Erika’s traded her longer locks in for an iconic bob, which she absolutely pulls off.

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