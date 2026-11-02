Everything to know about when the Love Is Blind season 11 finale and reunion air and what to expect

This season of Love Is Blind has been a whirlwind, to say the least. I mean, are any of the LIB season 11 couples even still together at this point? And who will make it down the aisle? Well, here’s everything you need to know about when the Love Is Blind season 11 finale airs and what to expect.

The finale episode airs this Wednesday, November 4, on Netflix. As of now, Aneha and Cam, Sarah and John, Wilnie and Wilson, and Erika and Blake are the remaining couples heading to the chapel.

The reunion episode premieres days later, on Sunday, November 8 at 9 pm EST on Netflix. This season’s reunion is hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey.

Viewers can also RSVP for the Love Is Blind Season 11: Exclusive Reunion Watch Party hosted by Tudum on November 7 at 4 pm EST. “Join fellow Love Is Blind fans for a screening of the reunion before it drops on Netflix the next day,” Tudum explains. “Expect deleted scenes, surprise guests, and a live chat where you can react to every twist, turn, and receipt in real time.”

“This event is an online community experience for Love Is Blind fans. You’ll enjoy an interactive game, a live chat with fellow fans, watch a new episode before it drops on Netflix, see some exclusive content, and more.”

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To recap, the first 11 episodes of Love Is Blind season 11 are out now on Netflix. The finale, which is when viewers will see who says ‘I do,’ premieres November 4. And the reunion airs days later, on November 8 at 9 pm EST.

It’s expected that all six couples from the season will be at the reunion, so there’s no shortage of drama to hash out.

Viewers saw Rob’s terrible behaviour towards Michaella play out over the last episode drop. However, the reunion was filmed before the last batch of episodes premiered. So it’s unlikely that he’ll touch on his behaviour that he’s since received tons of backlash for online. And we’re not confident that Nick and Vanessa Lachey will hold him accountable…

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