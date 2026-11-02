Martha Stewart admits she ‘screwed up’ after dressing as homeless person for Halloween

She explained the costume was meant to 'bring more awareness' to homelessness

Martha Stewart, who has appeared in this season of RHONY, has issued a statement apologising for her ‘insensitive’ Halloween costume where she dressed up as a homeless person.

Martha posted the picture of herself dressed as a homeless person, with dirt on her face and a sign that read, “I am hungry help me!!”

She posted a statement soon after as criticism for the costume grew, as she wrote: “I am distressed that my Halloween costume yesterday, which was intended to bring more awareness to the very serious subject of homelessness, has offended people, which was never my intention.

“Homelessness continues to remain one of America’s greatest challenges and ongoing crises, something that I care deeply about and I have spent a significant amount of time and effort supporting charities that combat this ongoing social epidemic.”

However, Martha Stewart then released a secondary statement to Page Six as she felt like her earlier statement apologising about her homeless costume “didn’t go far enough.”

She told the outlet: “It’s hard to admit when you’ve really screwed up. My earlier statement didn’t go far enough. I know many people are suffering economically. Wearing a costume like I did was insensitive and not funny. I am very sorry. Martha.”

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