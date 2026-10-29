Michaella shares what happened with Rob after the Love Is Blind cameras stopped rolling

He tried to reconnect with her following their split

Michaella has shared what happened between her and Rob after they returned to their apartment away from the Love Is Blind cameras, as well as how their split happened.

Speaking to Tudum, Michaella shared that as soon as they got back to their apartment Rob packed his stuff and immediately left. Rob added that there wasn’t any lengthy conversation about calling off the engagement, sharing: “It wasn’t really a discussion. We separated, and then it was just over.”

Michaella also revealed that Rob did reach out to her after a couple of days and they ended up talking on the phone for a couple pf hours. He claimed that his crash out wasn’t to do with her, something Michaella doesn’t believe. She added: “I was like, ‘Well, how am I supposed to take that? It is about me. This whole experience is about you and me, not just you.’”

Reflecting on their split, Rob admitted that he does wish he’d stayed “calm” and been more “even-keeled.” He added: “If I hurt somebody, that wasn’t my intent.”

Michaella wishes that Rob had let her help him process his grief and anxiety whilst on Love Is Blind, sharing: “He had the right partner for that. I can hold all of that for him, but I wanted to hear what he was experiencing. Rob is a really great guy, and I think he has a heart of gold, the best of intentions, and just some work to do on himself.”

Rob agrees. “We’re all human and just have to continue to work towards being better, I guess. I know who I am when I look in the mirror in the morning, and if America doesn’t, that’s on them.”

In another interview with Vulture, Michaella also revealed that following the dinner with his friends they “all went out together” and “had a great time.”

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