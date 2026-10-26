Serious evidence suggests Erika and Blake are still together after Love Is Blind

Erika and Blake met on Love Is Blind, and there’s been a lot of evidence that they aren’t together, but now they’ve left a couple of key signs they may have got married. Basically, she left a damning comment on his recent selfies, and he’s even been openly chatting to her?!

Usually, the contestants get given a contract that says they cannot leave any spoilers until the episodes have all come out. But weirdly, Erika just commented on Blake’s post with a very flirty message, that says, “My guyy 💕,” and he done a hug emoji in response.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blake Carver (@tropicanacoyote)

This screams that they’re still together, and he’s now asked her what she thinks on a take of their on-screen relationship. He said the “Internet is insane” and tagged her, asking, “Whadda ya reckon,” when a writer asked if he’s trying to scramble her with his private parts.

He’s also just commented, “STAN,” on a photo of Erika and her dogs. Oh, and that’s not the only thing. Blake has written, “Smash,” under a photo of her cooking. On that very post, Erika shared a quote pic with Blake asking her if she’d ever become a chef on a yacht.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erika Ellis (@erikamarieellis)

To be honest, there’s very few uploads Erika’s done that Blake hasn’t praised her on, and she’s done the same for him on just one recent snap. He wrote, “WHAT A WOMAN 🚀🧨,” Blake appears to currently be in the Aeolian Islands off the coast of Italy for work.

Erika attended a Patriots game with most of the Love Is Blind season 11 cast, and it’s screaming that they’re either together and having a long-distance relationship, or at least just on good terms as friends. He clearly wasn’t prepared to change jobs or stay in one place.

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