Meet Chris Lee, the CEO and guard on Netflix’s The New Stanford Prison Experiment

Chris Lee stars in The New Stanford Prison Experiment as a guard before switching to an inmate. He’s a CEO and coaches business owners, so here’s everything you need to know about Chris Lee on The New Stanford Prison Experiment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Lee | Home Service Coach (@chrisleeqb)

According to his LinkedIn, Next Level Pro’s portfolio “spans 13 companies across electrical, heating and cooling, plumbing, solar, and roofing in nine states.”

“Through Next Level Pros, I also coach business owners around the world on how to scale past the ceilings that stop most operators.” He’s been the CEO of Next Level Pros since July 2023, so just over three years.

Chris attended Brigham Young University, where he studied Business Management-Entrepreneurship from 2005 to 2009 but did not graduate with a degree. He also attended the Owner/President Management (OPM) program at Harvard Business School from 2022 to 2024.

Speaking about his time on the show, Chris posted a message on his Facebook page, saying: “Last year, I disappeared off-grid for 3 weeks… no cell phone, and no contact with the outside world.”

“To do what? To experience prison in real life… remaking the Stanford Prison Experiment in partnership with Netflix,” he wrote. “What a wild ride. Stay tuned… releases Oct 21st… still not sure how they are going to portray me😂”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Lee | Home Service Coach (@chrisleeqb)

He also dabbles in content creation, having over 43,000 followers on Instagram. An Instagram post from October 2025 explains the story of how he went “from bankrupt to $180M exit.”

“I knocked doors selling home service products while attending college. I thought I knew everything that I needed to run a business, so I dropped out of college to start my first business at the age of 24,” he writes. “Don’t worry, I ended up paying back my father-in-law and dad everything that they had invested in my business.”

“I studied the CEO’s and exactly what they were doing to scale extremely fast,” he said in an Instagram post.

When it comes to family, Chris has been married for 21 years, to his wife Andrea. They have three sons. He’s also a Mormon and shares content about his “non-traditional beliefs.”

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