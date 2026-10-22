Love Is Blind’s Aneha admits comments about Cam’s appearance ‘did not come off as cute’

Cam and Aneha have both addressed her constant comments towards Cam about changing his appearance on Love Is Blind, saying she realises in hindsight she should’t have said that.

Speaking to Netflix, Aneha addressed the criticism she’s received over what she said, sharing: “I’m a yapper and sometimes my mouth gets me in trouble. I can’t stand silence.” As for why she suggested Cam gets a “fuckboy haircut” and a piercing, she explained: “Genuinely, I have no idea where that came from, and I’m so sorry,” she says. “I don’t want a fuckboy. I just wanted him to get a fade!”

She also thinks she probably just shouldn’t have said anything. “People are like, ‘This is Love Is Blind, not Build A Boy.’ Valid, fair, heard. I get it,” she says. “I probably wouldn’t have said those comments, to be honest. I was just trying to be flirty. I was trying to be cute, if anything, but it did not come off as cute.”

As for what Cam thought about Aneha’s comments, he shared: “It’s hard to say it was funny, but I do find a lot of humor in things. After the fact, I was like, ‘Wow, does she hate me?’” he says. “But I don’t do great with people telling me what to do. You got to deal with me how I come.” True to form, he leaned into the bit ahead of their Mexico trip, buying a clip-on earring just to mess with Aneha. “I was going to show up with it on, but I forgot about it.”

“She was pointing out things that maybe she wanted to change about me,” he adds. “'[I thought] that might play a factor in her decision to continue on. But once we were together in Mexico, a lot of that dissolved.”

Aneha thinks that a lot of people don’t understand the dynamics of their relationship, adding: “I love the guy, so I was being a little mean to him. I’m sorry, but I didn’t mean it that way. Cam likes people being mean to him. We’re from Boston. He’s from Boston. You know what I mean? It’s different around here.”

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