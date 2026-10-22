Love Is Blind’s Aneha wasn’t fully attracted to Cam, but says it’s not why they didn’t kiss

Aneha has spoken out about why she and Cam didn’t kiss during their Love Is Blind, admitting that on her end it was because of an attraction issue.

Speaking to Tudum, Cam first explained what was going on in his brain, sharing: “I was all over the place. It was such a long day. I was waiting for like nine hours,” he recalls. “But this is a huge moment where you’re supposed to be so emotional and active.”

As for Aneha, she’s fully admitted that she wasn’t expecting Cam to look like how he did prior to their Love Is Blind reveal, and not in a good way. She shared: “He just looked completely different from what I was thinking. Was I initially 100 per cent attracted to him? No, I’m not going to sugarcoat that. But I fell in love with this man talking to him and accepted his proposal. He’s so beautiful on the inside, and attraction can grow.”

However, she’s insisted that despite not being initially attracted to him that’s not why they didn’t kiss during the real. She explained: “People are like, ‘Oh, she didn’t kiss him at the reveal. She hates him.’ No, it’s not that,” she says. “I come from a more conservative background, and I have to stay true to myself.”

And Cam added that he understood the situation, adding: “There’s a brief moment where I look at her, try a little bit, and then she turns away. And I’m like, ‘All right, not comfortable. That’s fine.’”

And as it turns out they actually did kiss “later” but it wasn’t something that was filmed, with Aneha saying: “I kissed him later, OK?” she says. “You just didn’t see it. That’s for me and for him.” Once the cameras went down in Mexico, Cam says the long-awaited first kiss put a lot of his anxiety to rest. “We finally had a moment where it was like, ‘OK, we can just sit here, and there’s not so much pressure.’”

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