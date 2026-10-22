Below Deck’s Gael opens up about surviving an abusive relationship after Nathan’s conviction

'I've sat afraid for long enough, but the fear I feel is what allows this to keep happening'

Below Deck Med’s Gael Cameron has emotionally spoken out about surviving an abusive relationship following Nathan Gallagher’s domestic violence conviction.

She called for change after visiting Sydney’s Sweethearts art installation, which she described as commemorating 56 women killed in Australia this year by someone they once trusted. In her caption, Gael said the memorial alone “isn’t good enough” and called for change.

She wrote: “Something needs to change. Something needs to give. I’ve sat afraid for long enough, but the fear I feel is what allows this to keep happening.”

Gael also addressed people who had contacted her about their own experiences, acknowledging that some could not safely engage with her post. “To all the women and men who have messaged me with similar stories: I hear you, I see you. There are women who can’t share this. Can’t like it, can’t save it, can’t have it sitting in their phone,” she wrote. She added: “I know you’re there.”

The installation’s hearts were central to Gael’s message. Explaining what they represented, she wrote: “56 hearts. One for each woman [whose] life ended at the hands of someone they once chose to trust this year alone in Australia.”

She described the impact of seeing the display in person: “I knew coming here my heart would hurt. But walking up and seeing those hearts in person my eyes ran and my heart broke into a million pieces again.”

Without identifying the person involved in her own experience, Gael continued: “Knowing how close I came to being one of those hearts I cried. Not for myself. I cried for the families, and for those who lost their lives at the hands of another. But also for the women still there. Still stuck. Whose fate still feels out of their own hands.”

She also wrote: “Those who understand, understand. And those who can’t relate I hope you find it in your heart to try to understand.”

Nathan was due in court on September 1st, but failed to appear when he was called. Gael was also present to give evidence in the hearing, and as a result of Nathan’s non-attendance, prosecutors told Judge Lacy they could not proceed.

According to The Daily Mail, Prosecutor Sergeant Aruzza told the court: “We believe the defendant is offshore at this time.” The prosecution recommended that the magistrate issue a warrant for Nathan’s arrest that would mean he would have to be brought before the court. Judge Lacy said that immigration records showed that Nathan is “currently overseas.”

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, police prosecutors asked Judge Janine Lacy to convict Nathan Gallagher in his absence, as per the Sydney Morning Herald. Burwood Local Court also confirmed to news.com.au that Below Deck Mediterranean cast member Nathan Gallagher has been convicted in absence on all three charges following the warrant for arrest.

In a statement released to Rolling Stone prior to him fleeing the country, Nathan started off by saying that he’s “willing to respond because I don’t believe the public has heard the full story surrounding what happened.”

“I understand NSW Police have confirmed my arrest in December 2025. What has been publicly reported, however, represents only one side of what was an extremely complicated situation,” Nathan said.

New details have also since emerged about what allegedly happened that night between Nathan Gallagher and Below Deck co-star and partner Gael Cameron.

According to The Daily Mail, a police report claimed that Nathan allegedly held Gael down and physically restrained her, amongst other things. The full report can be read here.

When getting arrested, Nathan did admit to holding Gael down and wrapping his arms around her. However, he “categorically denied choking the victim or covering her mouth in any way, or punching her.” The report stated: “He admitted holding her down and wrapping her up, but claimed it was to calm her down.”

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