Meet the cast of The New Stanford Prison Experiment, Netflix’s guards VS inmates series

We'll see if they handle the pressure

The New Stanford Prison Experiment is Netflix’s newest TV series that’s truly pushing the boundaries. It follows eight “guards” and 22 “inmates” as they spend two weeks in a simulated prison. The cast of The New Stanford Prison Experiment has thirty people from all ages and backgrounds, so let’s meet them.

The guards

Chet Hudson is an oil rig supervisor in a small town in Pelahatchie, Mississippi. He takes the lead for the day shift, along with three other guards.

Nicholas Washington is a 37 year old truck driver working as a day shift guard.

Laura Berens is a 41 year old CEO of her own business.

Joey Malloque is a 40 year old who is also a day shift guard in the series.

Chris Lee takes the lead as a guard during the night shift. He’s a 41 year old CEO and business coach from Pasco, Washington.

Hadley McDaniel is a 28 year old working in social media and marketing from south Omaha, Nebraska.

Kiana Gaona is a 25 year old social media manager who is also devoutly Christian.

Shavonnah Jefferson may have a leg up in this experiment, as she’s a 47 year old security guard. “You have to speak up because if you do not, people will run you over,” she says.

Inmates

Ronald Faussette is a former police officer in Jackson, Mississippi, and also works as an executive coach. Jeff Cook is another inmate and works in sales.

Pete Zaremba is a middle school history teacher, specifically a fifth-grade social studies teacher. “I’m a guard of fifth-grade children. I don’t want to be a guard anymore,” he says for his role as an inmate.

Jackson Sharp is listed as unemployed in the series, but he may look familiar to viewers because he’s also an influencer on TikTok and Instagram , going by the username @coll.sharp. He has over 14.1 M likes and has had quite a few videos go viral.

Larry Foy is a glass blower with smoke shops in St. Louis, who says he’s spent around 350 days in jail if he were to “guesstimate” and that his kids helped him “change his life.”

Joshua Padilla is a model and physical trainer, and Derrick Eldridge is a general manager of a cafe.

Other cast members include 25 year old Jakob Jensen, 29 year old Dante Santana, and Brandon Urbancyck.

Brendan Hardey is another inmate on The New Stanford Prison Experiment who is a 26 year old bartender from Sylvan Lake, Michigan. Another bartender on the series is Michael Correra.

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