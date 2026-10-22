Meet Chet Hudson, the oil rigger and guard on Netflix’s The New Stanford Prison Experiment

Chet Hudson is a guard-turned-inmate on Netflix’s The New Stanford Prison Experiment. He works the day shift on the series, so here’s everything you need to know about Chet.

“I feel like playing that role as a guard is like anything that you do, where you’re in a leadership role, and you have the responsibility of that, you have to put your foot down and show them who the bigger bull in the pasture is.”

He’s an oil rig supervisor from a small town in Pelahatchie, Mississippi. He’s truly an all-American country boy. Chet was raised in small-town Mississippi, likes to hunt, and spends his free time outdoors.

“If you know where nowhere is and then you take a left to nothing, that’s exactly where I’m at in Mississippi,” he explains.

When it comes to his personality, “I’d like to say that I’m a pretty cool dude. Like, I mean, when I walk in, people are like, ‘Hey, there’s that guy,’ you know?”

“I just carry myself in a confident manner,” he says. And this confidence is maybe detrimental to his time in the experiment. As a guard, he comes off as cocky and likens his new role to breaking horses.

“If another country wanted to know what it looked like in America, I would love for them to be able to just, like, look at me in my profile and be like, ‘That guy right there,’ you know? ‘He represents America,'” he boasts. “Not America, but just ‘Merica, you know?”

“I kinda had to figure life out at a very, very young age,” Chet explains. “And the cold, harsh, honest truth that you cannot word it any better other than just life doesn’t owe you sh*t.”

Despite his tough guy act, once he becomes an inmate, Chet ends up leaving the experiment early. “I can handle six more days in here, but as the cost of me not being happy.” Weird…

“I’m not getting any type of stimulation from that anymore,” was his justification for leaving the experiment early.

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