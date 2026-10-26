Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders file restraining order against My Chemical Romance over costumes

The lawsuit claims dancers wore 'counterfeit uniforms' without any authorisation from DCC

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders have filed a restraining order against My Chemical Romance because of a dispute over costumes.

Pro Silver Star, who owns The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders brand, filed a motion on October 23rd for a temporary restraining order against My Chemical Romance following their most recent performance. The band performed at the Hollywood Bowl in LA, with the concert featuring dancers who appeared to be wearing DCC inspired outfits. Pro Silver Star stated in their court filing that the use of the outfits was not authorised.

According to the legal filing, the company has “no issue” with the band’s music, and isn’t asking them to change their choreography or “even their decision to put gun-toting performers on stage.”

i was going way too crazy for those cheerleaders bro 😭 https://t.co/hEnOMlLyW1 — sopita (@scoupsinc) October 22, 2026

Instead, it wants the costumes changed. “Silver Star asks only that those performers not wear the DCC Uniform while doing it,” the filing reads. “The universe of alternative costume designs is effectively unlimited.”

Pro Silver Star has also asked for a preliminary injunction to stop the costumes being used, according to the motion filed in the District Court of Dallas County.

The filing claims that on the band’s opening night at the Hollywood Bowl on 21st October, a line of female dancers dressed as DCC cheerleaders performed a choreographed routine to the hit song “Teenagers.” It alleges the “counterfeit uniforms” copied the “signature elements” of the DCC outfit, including the white boots and the white vest covered in blue stars.

Videos shared by concertgoers show the dancers performing in sync to the 2006 single while holding blue-and-white pom-poms.

According to the filing, the performers were then handed rifles and took part in a staged shootout, before being “depicted being shot and crawling off the stage.”

“The brand DCC built on dedication, character, and community, and on decades of entertaining American troops, was thus put on a stage in a gunfight, its uniform worn by performers shown shooting and being shot,” the filing said.

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