Love Is Blind’s John reveals he no longer drinks the raw milk he championed on the show

Love Is Blind’s John has shockingly revealed he no longer drinks the raw milk he championed so hard on season 11. He openly spoke about his MS diagnosis, and said that, as a public health professional, it’s “only milk from a cow” – and he advocated for it pretty hard.

Basically, one person asked John in his Instagram comments, “Genuine question: do you drink raw milk?” He replied, “it’s been a while. I’ve since moved so I don’t live near the farm I used to get it from anymore.” So after all that, it’s not even like John still drinks it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Shannon (@johnshannon_)

He told Sarah’s friends about his raw milk habit, and how he actively goes to a farm to get it. As Sarah works in healthcare, people think it’s all a bit controversial, and the fact he then went on to talk about reproduction rights and vaccines made it even more awkward.

John has since said he “believes in a woman’s right to choose” and “doesn’t believe abortion should be illegal.” He also clarified he’s “not anti-vax,” adding that his most recent vaccine was the shingles one, which he was recommended following his MS diagnosis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Shannon (@johnshannon_)

“I think the way I live healthily and with the medicine, like, there’s a very good chance that I won’t really hear about it again,” he says. “But it just feels like I’m on the edge of a cliff of, like, my body falling apart. If I take a wrong step, something terrible’s gonna happen.”

John says that at first he was hesitant to get on medication, because “[he] feels that capitalism is injected into healthcare in our country.” And that COVID “showed the worst side of it to me.” John has been diagnosed for over a year now, as the season was filmed in 2025.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.