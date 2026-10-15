‘I’m lucky’: Love Is Blind’s John opens up about his MS diagnosis and what it means

John Shannon from Love Is Blind season 11 revealed that he was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) last year. It’s an autoimmune disease that currently has no cure, so here’s everything John has said about his diagnosis of MS and what it is.

In the trailer for season 11 of Love Is Blind, John reveals that he was recently diagnosed with MS. “Less than a year ago, I was diagnosed with MS,” John shared in the first episode of season 11.

“It’s scary, but it’s really also a motivator to, you know, do everything you can while you can,” he said in his confessional. “You gotta live life to the fullest.”

He opens up to Sarah in the pods about his diagnosis. “I found out this year I have MS. I’m not dying or anything. Like, I’m fine. I can move.”

“I’m lucky,” John explains. “I’m on medication.”

“I think the way I live very healthily and with the medicine, like, there’s a very good chance that I won’t really hear about it again,” he says.

“But it just feels like I’m on the edge of a cliff of, like, my body falling apart,” John opens up. “If I take a wrong step, something terrible’s gonna happen.”

“I fully understand if that’s like a dealbreaker for you,” he says to Sarah.

John says that at first he was hesitant to get on medication, because “[he] feels that capitalism is injected into healthcare in our country.” And that COVID “showed the worst side of it to me.”

Season 11 was filmed last year, in 2025, so John has been diagnosed for over a year now.

According to the NHS, multiple sclerosis is a “condition that affects the brain and spinal cord. It cannot currently be cured, but treatment can often help manage it.”

“In MS, your immune system attacks the nerves in your brain and spinal cord by mistake,” the MS Society explains.

“MS symptoms can affect mobility, and you may need to adapt your life by using mobility aids, reducing working hours or needing more help around the home,” the NHS states.

The condition is different for everyone, but “MS treatments are improving, so if you’re diagnosed with MS today you can expect a better quality of life than was possible before.”

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