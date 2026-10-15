Meet Blake Carver, the yachtie who sails all over the world, from Love Is Blind season 11

He 'couldn't resist the call of the sea'

Blake Carver might have one of the most interesting jobs on Love Is Blind season 11, as he’s a sailor who travels all around the world. His one true love might be the sea, but let’s meet Blake on Love Is Blind season 11.

Blake is a 38 year old yacht captain who’s looking for a connection as “deep” as the Atlantic Ocean, he told Tudum.

Now, he’s taking a more “intentional approach” to dating.

He says that “the most important thing is that they have good banter, and that we [know we] can sit on the couch and not get bored of each other when we’re 65.”

Despite being an international yachtie, he’s still based in Boston. He’s a captain with Sailing Collective, and “taught himself to sail on the lakes of Wisconsin on the family sunfish,” his bio reads.

He began his career on Wall Street and “started the world’s first carbon neutral distillery in California.” Misadventure & Co. was “born when we discovered that excess baked goods were being thrown out by local bakeries and started to wonder what could be done to prevent this.”

It was founded in 2018 and is known for making carbon-negative vodka from surplus baked goods.

However, he “couldn’t resist the call of the sea and decided to sail full time.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stijn van der Bruggen (@instijngramm)

Blake has “since run charters in Croatia, Greece, Italy and the Caribbean.” Sailing Collective “leads low-impact, immersive sailing voyages exploring the world’s coastlines and communities for wide-eyed travellers.”

According to his super aesthetic Instagram that’s giving us wanderlust, Blake is currently in Kyrgyzstan. “14 days through the mountains of Kyrgyzstan,” one of his latest Instagram posts reads.

He also frequently shares pictures of his travels on the sea, which makes us insanely jealous. Hopefully he’s able to find a lucky lady in the pods that keeps him grounded to dry land.

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