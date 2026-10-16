‘I deeply regret it’: Val Chmerkovskiy apologises to DWTS’ Carrie Ann Inaba in statement

Val Chmerkovskiy has released an apology statement to DWTS judge Carrie Ann Inaba after sharing that she was “trippin talking to her like that” in regards to his wife, as well as insinuating he was going to slap her .

During the most recent episode, Jenna and Harry Shum Jr. performed the samba, with judge Carrie Ann Inaba telling Jenna: “I think you need to put more content in your dances. Especially because [Harry’s] so good, I want to see you challenge yourself a little bit more in the vein of what we’re looking for. And there was a lift.”

In the background when Jenna and Harry were receiving their feedback and scores, Val could be seen n the background shaking his head after Carrie Ann scored Jenna and Harry Shum Jr. with an eight. The video was reshared on TikTok, with Val taking to the comment section to publicly air his grievances with the DWTS judge.

He commented: “Put some respect on her name. Shes’ trippin talking to her like that.” In a now deleted TikTok story, he also wrote: “You almost saw Fresh Prince enter the ballroom last night.” This has led some to believe he’s referencing the Will Smith slap, and are concerned that Val was trying to insinuate that he was close to slapping Carrie Ann Inaba during DWTS. The TikTok Story has since been deleted.

Val has now since publicly apologised to Carrie Ann Inaba for his comments towards her, as well as insinuating he was going to slap her. He shared: “I want to apologize from the bottom of my heart for my recent post. I have reached out to Carrie Ann to apologize directly and personally, and I also want to apologize publicly as I understand my words affect so many outside of our internal DWTS family.

“I should have never made the reference that I did and I deeply regret it. I recognize that I am in a fortunate position to have a platform and to be a role model to some, and I need to treat that with more care by actively pausing to think before I post to ensure what I am sharing aligns with who I am, and who I want to be for you all. I am truly sorry to Carrie Ann, and everyone who I hurt with my careless post. I will do better moving forward.”

Carrie Ann also confirmed she’d seen Val’s comments about her, posting his comments about her on her story and thanking Page Six and Entertainment Weekly for “bringing them to her attention.”

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.