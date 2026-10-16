Amanda Cronin makes claims about Panthea Parker’s finances amid RHOL feud

She said her co-star 'defrauded multiple people out of millions'

Amanda Cronin has claimed that RHOL co-star Panthea Parker defrauded multiple people out of millions several years ago. She shared an Instagram Story alleging that Panthea and her mother “stripped the assets of a 64-year-old stepdad during four years of marriage.”

As part of their feud, she posted a series of DMs that she’s received about Panthea’s alleged past, which claim that she shipped her son to boarding school at a young age and was a “Madam” to a man, who she “blackmailed when he tried to distance himself from her.”

While Panthea hasn’t specifically responded to the allegations, she did repost an Instagram Story that writes: “People give what they carry inside. Confident people uplift. Kind people include. The way people treat you is often a reflection of what lives within them.”

She has been open about being anti-government and wrote: “I’m a proud Persian and anti the government but I don’t brag, and I don’t take commands. This path makes me sad, so I’m choosing peace. Don’t preach freedom while condemning mine, including my choice.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Panthea Parker (@thepantheaparker)

The public court record that Amanda is posting online has been obtained, which states that Ms. Ansari’s mother, Ms. Rahbari, was married Dr. Rahbari, entering into a martial agreement which provided property acquired during the marriage was to be jointly-owned.

Ms. Ansari (Panthea was formerly Panthea Ansari) sold her house to Ms. Rahbari, with part of the purchase price deferred with Ms. Ansari being granted an equitable charge over the property, the court records from 2008 state, focusing on rights to occupation rent.

However, the allegations on Amanda’s story claimed that there were a “highly complicated series of property and financial transactions involving Dr Mansur Rahnema, who the High Court described as a very wealthy man.” It also states he and Panthea’s mum wed in 1993.

Reality Shrine has contacted Panthea and Hayu for comment.

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